51,262 Shares in Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 51,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.12% of Vine Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vine Energy in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vine Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Vine Energy in the second quarter worth about $178,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Vine Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Vine Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000.

VEI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vine Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vine Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

VEI opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average of $14.98. Vine Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $97.66 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Vine Energy Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

