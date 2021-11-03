57,500 Shares in Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI) Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Environmental Impact Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $98,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Environmental Impact Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 64.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENVI opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.88. Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $9.99.

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

