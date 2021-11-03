$62.10 Million in Sales Expected for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) will report $62.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.10 million. First Mid Bancshares posted sales of $48.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full-year sales of $239.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $238.50 million to $241.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $254.77 million, with estimates ranging from $240.00 million to $264.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 11.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of FMBH stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.33. 256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,020. First Mid Bancshares has a 12 month low of $27.16 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.49 million, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBH. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 154.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 64.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 12.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. 35.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

