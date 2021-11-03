720,000 Shares in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Acquired by No Street GP LP

No Street GP LP purchased a new position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 720,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,886,000. CarGurus accounts for about 3.0% of No Street GP LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. No Street GP LP owned approximately 0.61% of CarGurus at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in CarGurus by 16.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in CarGurus by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in CarGurus by 1.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in CarGurus by 2.9% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in CarGurus by 2.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.85. 7,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,770. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.81. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $36.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.81.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million. Analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CARG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

In related news, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 923 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $28,779.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $870,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 587,590 shares of company stock worth $18,821,497 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

