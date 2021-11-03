$729.16 Million in Sales Expected for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) will post $729.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $723.39 million and the highest is $737.40 million. Central Garden & Pet reported sales of $675.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year sales of $3.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Central Garden & Pet.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.27 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director John Ranelli sold 2,383 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $103,946.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,500 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $190,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,114,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,947,000 after purchasing an additional 280,923 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 514,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,234,000 after buying an additional 165,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,333,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,571,000 after purchasing an additional 47,322 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 143,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 46,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,031,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,622,000 after purchasing an additional 41,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

CENT stock opened at $53.37 on Wednesday. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $36.53 and a 52 week high of $62.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.28. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.