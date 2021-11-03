$743.10 Million in Sales Expected for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) will announce $743.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $733.11 million and the highest estimate coming in at $752.20 million. Donaldson reported sales of $636.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full year sales of $3.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The business had revenue of $773.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.69 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

DCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Donaldson by 475.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,220,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,561,000 after buying an additional 1,008,850 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Donaldson by 9.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,298,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,613,000 after buying an additional 478,667 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 16.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,799,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,851,000 after purchasing an additional 399,858 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 16.9% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,436,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,852,000 after purchasing an additional 351,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 64.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 624,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,309,000 after purchasing an additional 244,806 shares in the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DCI traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.11. The company had a trading volume of 283,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,485. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.36.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

