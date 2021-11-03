8,184 Shares in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Purchased by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,184 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Bancolombia in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,864,000. INCA Investments LLC increased its stake in Bancolombia by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 415,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 157,719 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Bancolombia by 249.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 120,074 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Bancolombia in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,049,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Bancolombia by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 94,018 shares in the last quarter. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bancolombia stock opened at $35.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Bancolombia S.A. has a 52-week low of $25.85 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.58.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bancolombia S.A. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0672 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is 77.42%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CIB shares. TheStreet raised Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bancolombia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised Bancolombia from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

