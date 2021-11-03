8PAY Price Hits $0.0696 on Major Exchanges (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One 8PAY coin can now be purchased for $0.0696 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges. 8PAY has a total market capitalization of $704,951.45 and $393,433.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 8PAY has traded 31.1% higher against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.80 or 0.00085498 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00073769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.22 or 0.00102055 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,586.49 or 0.07288599 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,684.50 or 0.99614775 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00022179 BTC.

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

