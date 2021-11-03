8X8’s (EGHT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $32.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.17% from the company’s current price.

EGHT has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 8X8 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.58.

Shares of NYSE EGHT opened at $23.16 on Wednesday. 8X8 has a fifty-two week low of $17.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.08.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 80.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Analysts expect that 8X8 will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $71,897.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 5,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $140,030.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,202 shares of company stock worth $824,248. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 during the first quarter worth approximately $2,383,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 9.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,314,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,251,000 after purchasing an additional 202,090 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8X8 in the second quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 2.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 776,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

