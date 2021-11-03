$93.42 Million in Sales Expected for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will announce $93.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $98.37 million. Merchants Bancorp posted sales of $111.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year sales of $402.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $397.00 million to $410.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $365.95 million, with estimates ranging from $356.00 million to $374.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.36. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 49.61%.

MBIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

MBIN stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.86. 1,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.28. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.24%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,149,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 784,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,797,000 after buying an additional 26,633 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 7.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,617,000 after buying an additional 16,997 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 226,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 44,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 223,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares in the last quarter. 54.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

