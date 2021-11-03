A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Hits New 52-Week High at $76.11

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.11 and last traded at $76.11, with a volume of 106 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.99.

AMRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. DA Davidson upped their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

The company has a market cap of $867.83 million, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of -0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.75 and a 200 day moving average of $51.85.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.08. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 69.81% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 26,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $1,504,495.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $114,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,048. Company insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 12,061 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 449.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

