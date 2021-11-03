AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Short Interest Up 24.3% in October

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,090,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the September 30th total of 8,120,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCL opened at $17.73 on Wednesday. AbCellera Biologics has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $71.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion and a PE ratio of 39.40.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $27.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.99 million. Research analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Hamer sold 162,649 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $2,756,900.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John S. Montalbano acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $103,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 45.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 145.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 156,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 92,502 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Gruss & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.15% of the company’s stock.

ABCL has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

