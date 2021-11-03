Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Short Interest Down 23.0% in October

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the September 30th total of 3,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 774,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.
NYSEAMERICAN:FAX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,313. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $4.61.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st.
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
