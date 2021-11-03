Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 29,842 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 503,483 shares.The stock last traded at $174.15 and had previously closed at $174.18.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XLRN. Cowen cut Acceleron Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $173.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered Acceleron Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler lowered Acceleron Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.40.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.54 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.05 and a 200-day moving average of $135.82.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $27.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.13 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 221.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $750,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $997,832.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,286 shares of company stock worth $5,770,648. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter worth $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter worth $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the third quarter worth $41,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.