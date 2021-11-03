Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Sets New 52-Week High at $359.88

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $359.88 and last traded at $355.32, with a volume of 1597617 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $358.79.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.32.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $338.81 and a 200 day moving average of $313.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 44.09%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total transaction of $758,806.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total value of $1,780,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Accenture by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 456.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

