Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Announces Earnings Results

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,067.07% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%.

Shares of ACRS stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.20. 721,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,811. Aclaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.27. The company has a quick ratio of 16.17, a current ratio of 16.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $991.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 0.46.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) by 163.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

