Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

ATVI traded down $10.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.75. 43,605,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,867,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.57. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $64.55 and a 52-week high of $104.53.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATVI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.76.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Activision Blizzard stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687,258 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.30% of Activision Blizzard worth $963,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

