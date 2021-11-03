Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Trading Down 17.6% Over Last Week

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 41.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $810,239.80 and $606,830.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $63,206.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,596.44 or 0.07272112 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.91 or 0.00327359 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $615.71 or 0.00974127 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.09 or 0.00088747 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.74 or 0.00433086 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $170.44 or 0.00269656 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.94 or 0.00128054 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

