ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the communications equipment provider on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th.

ADTRAN has a payout ratio of 87.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect ADTRAN to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.9%.

ADTN stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,731. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.22. ADTRAN has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $24.76. The stock has a market cap of $952.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.39 and a beta of 1.36.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). ADTRAN had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 3.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ADTRAN will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upgraded ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.17 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ADTRAN by 144.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 169,783 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ADTRAN during the second quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ADTRAN by 43.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

