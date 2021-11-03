ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ADTRAN had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.22. ADTRAN has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $24.76.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 225.00%.

ADTN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.17 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 43.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the second quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 144.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 169,783 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.