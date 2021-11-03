Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Rating Lowered by Northland Securities

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) was downgraded by investment analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $120.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AMD. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.18.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $127.63 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $128.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.89. The company has a market capitalization of $154.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.00.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $6,791,207.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,302,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $218,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 450,433 shares of company stock valued at $49,089,605. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,623,693,000 after buying an additional 5,757,675 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $341,365,000. Atreides Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,690,000. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,046,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after buying an additional 1,870,196 shares during the period. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.