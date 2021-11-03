Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) PT Raised to C$24.00 at ATB Capital

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its price objective increased by analysts at ATB Capital from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ARE. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$20.09 target price on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.88.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Shares of TSE:ARE opened at C$17.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 11.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$20.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.36. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$14.43 and a 52 week high of C$22.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.44.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.