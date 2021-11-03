Afterpay (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Afterpay Limited (OTCMKTS:AFTPF) were down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $89.88 and last traded at $90.25. Approximately 5,301 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 7,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.10.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Afterpay to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Get Afterpay alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.87.

Afterpay Limited provides payments solutions for customers, merchants, and businesses. The company operates through Afterpay ANZ, Afterpay US, Clearpay, and Pay Now segments. It offers Afterpay and Clearpay services; and Pay Now services comprising mobility, health, and e-services. The company also operates Genderfree shop.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Afterpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afterpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.