Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.15

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.15 and last traded at $16.37, with a volume of 250891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.27.

AFYA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Afya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Afya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Afya had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $70.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.87 million. On average, research analysts expect that Afya Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Afya by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Afya in the 2nd quarter valued at $464,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Afya by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Afya in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,958,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Afya in the 2nd quarter valued at $748,000. 28.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

