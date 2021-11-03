Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Short Interest Down 29.3% in October

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,040,000 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the September 30th total of 21,270,000 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other news, major shareholder Agenus Inc purchased 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $16,800,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Garo H. Armen sold 82,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $533,695.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 852,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,543,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 2,688.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 313,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 302,396 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 14.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,803,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 345,755 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 2,060.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 807,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 769,922 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Agenus by 174.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 131,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Agenus by 127.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 19,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AGEN opened at $4.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.41. Agenus has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $6.79.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 million. Equities analysts expect that Agenus will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777.

