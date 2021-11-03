Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Short Interest Down 29.3% in October

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,040,000 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the September 30th total of 21,270,000 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.
In other news, major shareholder Agenus Inc purchased 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $16,800,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Garo H. Armen sold 82,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $533,695.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 852,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,543,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ AGEN opened at $4.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.41. Agenus has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $6.79.
Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 million. Equities analysts expect that Agenus will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
About Agenus
Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.
