Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Trading Down 7.2%

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)’s stock price traded down 7.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $46.20 and last traded at $46.20. 5,275 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 347,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.78.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.55.

The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 18,177 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $422,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 291,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $33,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

