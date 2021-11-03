AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Short Interest Update

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 496,100 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the September 30th total of 409,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 411,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of AIA Group stock opened at $45.70 on Wednesday. AIA Group has a 12-month low of $39.56 and a 12-month high of $56.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.47 and its 200-day moving average is $48.71.

Get AIA Group alerts:

AIA Group Company Profile

AIA Group Limited provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, credit insurance, retirement, and regional solutions for businesses.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for AIA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.