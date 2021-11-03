Aimia (TSE:AIM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.94. Aimia shares last traded at C$4.90, with a volume of 83,599 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of C$454.12 million and a P/E ratio of -16.61. The company has a current ratio of 15.88, a quick ratio of 15.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.65.

About Aimia (TSE:AIM)

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

