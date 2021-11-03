Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Earns Buy Rating from CIBC

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a C$33.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 price target (down from C$34.00) on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised Air Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Air Canada in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

ACDVF stock opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day moving average of $20.02. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.82.

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

