Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target Raised to C$32.00 at TD Securities

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) had its target price increased by analysts at TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Air Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on Air Canada in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

OTCMKTS ACDVF traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.36. The company had a trading volume of 59,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,347. Air Canada has a 52 week low of $11.18 and a 52 week high of $24.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.46.

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

