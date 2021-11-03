Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) PT Lowered to $20.00

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 73.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cowen downgraded Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet cut Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airgain currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

AIRG opened at $11.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.30 million, a PE ratio of -30.37 and a beta of 1.25. Airgain has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.95.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airgain will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Airgain by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Airgain by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 0.8% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 278,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 64.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airgain by 2.3% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

