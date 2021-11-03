AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 189.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after buying an additional 17,751 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.72.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $359.64 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $429.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $319.57 and its 200 day moving average is $272.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.91 and a beta of 1.55.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 85,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.08, for a total transaction of $24,748,664.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 3,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $1,109,076.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,055,787 shares of company stock valued at $326,455,938 over the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

