AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Reduces Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,181 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Argus lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.08.

In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total value of $640,501.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,766 shares of company stock valued at $3,126,076 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MMM stock opened at $181.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12-month low of $159.90 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.