AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 527 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC cut its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,695 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in HubSpot by 4,600.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter worth about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 21.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.04, for a total value of $601,220.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $7,912,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,728 shares of company stock worth $24,147,918. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBS opened at $787.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $722.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $618.02. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $288.48 and a twelve month high of $839.77. The company has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of -423.29 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUBS. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Europe upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $605.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $577.95 price target (down from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $767.08.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

