AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Takes $488,000 Position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OLO. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in OLO in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in OLO by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in OLO in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in OLO by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in OLO in the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OLO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of OLO opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. Olo Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.19.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.17 million. OLO’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nithya B. Das sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $51,847.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $298,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 426,766 shares of company stock valued at $12,685,435.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

