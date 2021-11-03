Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS.
Shares of AKAM stock traded up $5.74 on Wednesday, hitting $110.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,051,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.54. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.37.
In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $624,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Akamai Technologies
Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.
