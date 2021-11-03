Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS.

Shares of AKAM stock traded up $5.74 on Wednesday, hitting $110.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,051,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.54. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.37.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $624,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AKAM. Raymond James began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.73.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

