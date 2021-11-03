Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Morgan Stanley

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AKAM. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $5.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.45. 18,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,184. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.38. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $124.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.54.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $624,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

