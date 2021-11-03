Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.85-$4.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.3-$3.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.24 billion.Albemarle also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.850-$4.150 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Albemarle from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Albemarle from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Albemarle from a sell rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Albemarle from $250.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Albemarle from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $223.60.

Shares of ALB stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $261.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,168,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,684. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.57. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $93.00 and a 52-week high of $263.50. The stock has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total value of $2,288,943.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,759.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,533 shares of company stock valued at $5,373,487 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Albemarle stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 131,903 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.43% of Albemarle worth $85,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

