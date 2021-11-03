Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys Shares of 6,900 Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 448,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,666,000 after purchasing an additional 33,314 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,553,000 after purchasing an additional 36,001 shares during the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group in the second quarter worth about $2,339,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huazhu Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,535,000 after acquiring an additional 67,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HTHT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group began coverage on Huazhu Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Huazhu Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huazhu Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $46.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 166.50 and a beta of 1.51. Huazhu Group Limited has a 12-month low of $38.49 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 5.30%. Equities research analysts predict that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

