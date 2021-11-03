Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $425,000 Position in Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF (NASDAQ:DWIN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF (NASDAQ:DWIN) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.17% of Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $184,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF stock opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83. Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.29.

