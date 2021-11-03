Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $248,000 in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 18.4% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 50.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $495,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.00. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $13.92 and a one year high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.63 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 126.92% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a oct 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AGNC shares. JMP Securities lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.36.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

