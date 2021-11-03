Alberta Investment Management Corp Makes New $564,000 Investment in Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 57,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.22% of Environmental Impact Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $140,000. 64.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENVI opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.88. Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

