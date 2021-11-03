Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 5,900 Shares of Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF (NASDAQ:DWIN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF (NASDAQ:DWIN) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.17% of Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $245,000. Omni Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $978,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,533,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $381,000. 60.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF stock opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83. Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.29.

Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

