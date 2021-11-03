Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes $300,000 Position in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Chindata Group during the second quarter worth about $51,429,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Chindata Group during the second quarter worth about $31,875,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 57.5% in the second quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,275,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,424,000 after buying an additional 1,195,157 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in shares of Chindata Group by 28.0% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,777,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,086,000 after buying an additional 1,046,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the second quarter valued at about $14,693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CD opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.19.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $106.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.39 million. Chindata Group had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Chindata Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.48.

Chindata Group Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

