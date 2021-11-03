Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $60.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $52.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup raised Alcoa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised Alcoa from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.18.

AA opened at $47.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 2.52. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.17) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently -34.48%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Alcoa by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth $32,000.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

