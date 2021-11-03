Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

ALFVY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$42.91 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 12,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,524. Alfa Laval AB has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $43.51. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

