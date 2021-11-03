Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.
ALFVY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.
Shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$42.91 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 12,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,524. Alfa Laval AB has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $43.51. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile
Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.
