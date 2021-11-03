Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. Sells 9,000 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total value of $1,877,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:V opened at $209.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.29. The stock has a market cap of $407.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.16 and a 1-year high of $252.67.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Compass Point upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.92.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Visa by 7.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,787,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034,535 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth about $1,091,544,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Visa by 113.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,068,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,603,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751,620 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Visa by 10.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,743,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,850,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,038 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Visa by 84.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,811,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $657,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.