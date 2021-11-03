Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) is Man Group plc’s 6th Largest Position

Man Group plc cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,518,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 175,546 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 1.2% of Man Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Man Group plc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $344,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after buying an additional 5,781,188 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $753,169,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 77.9% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,160,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,397,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $441,083,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.37. The stock had a trading volume of 257,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,253,236. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.38. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $138.43 and a twelve month high of $304.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $449.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DZ Bank lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.89.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

