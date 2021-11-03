Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $308.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.27 million. On average, analysts expect Alignment Healthcare to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. Alignment Healthcare has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.14.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In related news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $445,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $180,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,103 shares of company stock worth $3,543,000.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Alignment Healthcare were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

