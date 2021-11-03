Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Bought by Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC

Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares during the period. Allegiant Travel accounts for 6.2% of Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $12,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALGT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,234,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $433,483,000 after buying an additional 186,147 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 355,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,993,000 after buying an additional 159,770 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,253,000 after buying an additional 156,614 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,412,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 146.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,189,000 after buying an additional 116,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

In other news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $330,800.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,728,514.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $364,310.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,118,285.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,895 shares of company stock valued at $728,317. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.27.

Allegiant Travel stock traded up $3.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $183.79. 1,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,354. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $131.12 and a 52-week high of $271.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $191.99 and its 200 day moving average is $201.34.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $459.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.35 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.28) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.